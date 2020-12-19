Covid-19: 2 new cases in Sarawak today — 1 local transmission in Sibu, 1 imported case in Miri

KUCHING (Dec 19): Sarawak today recorded two new cases of Covid-19 with one locally transmitted case in Sibu and one imported case in Miri, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in a statement.

With the two cases, the total number of positive cases in the state increased to 1,087.

The case in Sibu involves a Sarawakian male retiree who underwent Covid-19 screening pre-surgery at Sibu Hospital. This case was screened on Dec 18 and was found positive for Covid-19 on the same day.

The case did not experience any signs and symptoms and has been admitted to Sibu Hospital for further treatment. This case does not have a history of traveling abroad or to high-risk infection area within the last 14 days. He also does not have any close contact with positive cases.

This case is under further investigation and contact tracing is being done.

The imported case in Miri involves a teacher who has undergone Covid-19 screening after returning from a high-risk infection area, which was Selangor.

The case entered Sarawak via Miri Airport on Dec 15, and was instructed to undergo a 14-day home quarantine as the case is staying alone and there was no vacant spot at designated quarantine centres.

The case underwent Covid-19 screening on Dec 17 and the result was positive. The case did not experience any signs and symptoms and has been admitted to Miri Hospital for further treatment. Contact tracing for this case is ongoing.

Meanwhile, SDMC revealed that there were two cases of recoveries and discharges today.

“As of today, 1,052 or 96.78 per cent of the total number of cases have recovered and have been discharged.

“A total of 16 cases are still being treated at hospital isolation wards. Out of that, 11 are at Sarawak General Hospital (SGH), three in Sibu Hospital, one in Miri Hospital and one in Bintulu Hospital,” it said.

There were three new persons-under-investigation (PUI) reported for the day, with one awaiting lab results, bringing the cumulative total of PUIs to 11,046 to-date.

As for persons-under-surveillance (PUS), there are 468 individuals who have checked into hotels for their compulsory quarantine today.

This brings the total of current PUS to 3,944 individuals at 42 hotels and non-hotel quarantine centres statewide.

To date, those who have completed their quarantine period numbered at 41,621.

With no deaths reported, the state’s death toll remains at 19 or 1.77 per cent of total cases.

Sibu and Serian districts remain yellow zones with a total of three locally transmitted cases reported in the last 14 days, namely two in Sibu and one in Serian. The other 38 districts are green zones.