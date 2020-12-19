Covid-19 cases hit 90,000 mark with 1,683 new infections

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s daily Covid-19 case tally continues to hit four digits after 1,683 new infections were reported overnight.

There were, however, no new fatalities reported over the last 24 hours, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said, adding that the latest figures bring the country’s Covid-19 tally to 90,816 cases, with 15,140 of them active cases.

“Of these new cases, eight are imported cases who got infected abroad, while 1,675 cases are local transmissions,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Selangor remains the state with the highest number of daily new cases with 692 followed by Sabah (260) and Kuala Lumpur with 197 cases.

Also, 313 of the new cases were linked to prison clusters and immigration depots, namely the Jalan Harapan Prison cluster (235 cases), Tembok cluster (55 cases), Tembok Gajah cluster (12 cases), Bakti cluster (eight cases), Kepayan Prison cluster (2 cases) and the Seberang Perai Prison cluster (one case), Dr Noor Hisham said.

Dr Noor Hisham said with no new fatalities reported, the country’s death toll remains at 432 cases.

“To date, there are 106 cases being treated at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), of which 51 are intubated,” he said, adding that there were also 1,214 recovered cases, taking the tally to 75,244 recoveries.

Meanwhile, he said six new clusters were identified yesterday, with two of them being construction sites in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur, namely the Lebuh and Jalan Tengah construction site clusters in Sepang, Selangor and Lembah Pantai, Kuala Lumpur respectively.

Four other new clusters are Persiaran Heights (Seremban), Sugud (Penampang and Papar, Sabah), Tembok Gajah (Kluang, Johor) and Utama Rini involving Johor Bahru, Kulai and Pontian districts in Johor. —Bernama