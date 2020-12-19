Engagement with both sides of political divide essential for development of Kuching, says MBKS mayor

KUCHING (Dec 19): Close engagement with both ruling and opposition political leaders is vital for the development of a better Kuching city, said Kuching South City Council (MBKS) mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng.

“I have known Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen since he was young and previously, I also had a meet-up with DAP Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii to address the concerns of the people.

“Sometimes we may not share the same views but it does not mean we have to take an antagonistic stance against each other,” said Wee during a Facebook Live interview with a popular blogger and commentator ‘Apek Cina’.

Wee said the politician he admired the most was the Minister of Local Government and Housing Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, who had decided to return from overseas simply to serve the people here.

“I think Sarawak under the leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg is on the right path towards a digital economy. While there might be hurdles in its implementation, it’s still an initiative worth applauding and all the issues can be properly addressed.”

Wee also remarked that all masterplans for development, including the one involving Padungan, must have effective community engagement in ensuring all the intended proposals are successfully executed.

“On my part, I would try to realise the vision I have for Kuching within my term so that the next mayor taking over could form his own ideas on how the city should be developed and progress.”

On a separate matter, he said one of his favourite states in the country, aside from Sarawak, was Penang as the city is properly maintained with its own unique heritage.