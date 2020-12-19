Fancy face shield? Face mask is compulsory – Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR: Action can be taken against any individuals who wear a face shield without sporting a face mask, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the Health Ministry had never issued any statement saying that face shield was an acceptable substitute for face mask.

“If it has been gazetted that the wearing of face masks is compulsory in public especially crowded places, then the order has to be followed.

“Only schoolchildren are allowed to wear face shields,” he told a press conference on the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) updates here yesterday.

Earlier, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah explained that only the wearing of face masks and practice of physical distancing had been proven effective in curbing the spread of Covid-19.

On the issue of flights being postponed without notice for those planning to return to Sabah and Sarawak, he gave an assurance that the National Security Council (MKN) would hold discussions with airlines.

“If it did happen, it’s not right. Those planning to go home will have to incur higher costs because they need to take the swab tests again,” he said.

He was commenting on postings in social media regarding the woes of those caught in this situation.

On the staging of television entertainment programmes, he said those involved were not exempted from enforcement action if they breached the standard operating procedure to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“The Royal Malaysia Police can take action because I believe they monitor every programme together with the Malaysian Volunteers Department (RELA),” Ismail Sabri said. — Bernama