Give focus to areas other than Padungan, DAP man appeals to Kuching South mayor

KUCHING: A Democratic Action Party (DAP) man calls upon Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng to visit other areas under the jurisdiction of Kuching South City Council (MBKS), instead of focusing only on Jalan Padungan.

Michael Kong, who is special assistant to DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen, said Wee ought to realise that the mayor’s duties also covered Pending, Batu Lintang and parts of Kota Sentosa.

“For example, a visit to Stampin Resettlement Scheme would show how the community park at Lorong 2, Jalan Stampin Baru had not been managed well by the council. Due to such inaction, the DAP had to conduct clean-up work at the park,” said Kong in a statement yesterday.

He also said based on observation over social media, it appeared that Wee had been spending time with Padungan assemblyman Wong King

Wei, who is now an Independent representative after quitting DAP on July 26 this year.

Adding on, Kong pointed out that since August this year, he had written letters to MBKS with regard to several issues, but so far, he had received only two replies.

“Even the two replies led were unsatisfactory replies – meaning that all the issues that I had raised were unresolved and had not been looked into,” he said.