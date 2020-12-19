Government to seal vaccine purchase with AstraZeneca on Monday

KLUANG (Dec 19): The government will be concluding an agreement with AstraZeneca of United Kingdom on Monday to purchase Covid-19 vaccine to meet the immunisation needs of 20 per cent of the people in the country.

Health Minister, Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said this is the third agreement after the government signed with COVAX to buy 10 per cent of its vaccine need and with Pfizer to cover 20 per cent of Malaysia’s requirement last month.

‘On the overall, we will be purchasing vaccine for 50 per cent of the people. We will try to get all vaccine supplies in the first quarter next year,” he told reporters after a symbolic handing over of Aerosol Intubation Box contribution by Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) to the Ministry of Health (MOH) in Simpang Renggam near here today.

Also present was UTM deputy vice chancellor (Research and Innovation) Prof Datuk Dr Ahmad Fauzi Ismail.

Dr Adham said at the same time, the government has to increase procurement for another 20 per cent vaccine to meet the need of 70 per cent of the people.

He said the government would look into attracting vaccine suppliers to meet the need of the country.

“What is important is that companies which gave quick access to their vaccines must ensure they are safe, and of quality. Must also receive approval from the producing country as well as approval from MOH’s National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency (NPRA).

“If it is concluded, we can vaccinate the first Malaysians comprising frontliners in early 2021,” he said.

The media today reported that the first batch of vaccine would be arriving in February 2021 with supplies continuing until the end of 2021.

On Nov 24 Nov, Malaysia announced that it would acquiring its initial supply for 12.8 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine from Pfizer to meet 20 per cent of its immunisation needs or 6.4 million people for free. — Bernama