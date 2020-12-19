Home Ministry bans two publications

PUTRAJAYA: The Home Ministry (KDN) has gazetted a prohibition order on two publications titled “Gay is OK! A Christian Perspective” and “Peichi” under Section 7(1) of the Printing Presses and Publications Act 1984, effective Nov 27 and Dec 15 respectively.

KDN chief secretary Datuk Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz said that it is absolutely prohibited to print, import, produce, reproduce, publish, sell, circulate, distribute or owner these publications in the country.

“These publications have been banned because they contain content that might be detrimental to public order, morals and public interest,” he said in a statement today.

He said the contents of the publication “Gay is OK! A Christian Perspective” was viewed as an attempt to promote homosexual culture in Malaysia, which goes against religious and cultural sensitivities in the country.

“Deviant lifestyles are banned and in opposition with all religious teachings, including Islam, Christianity, Buddhism and Hinduism,” he said.

The publication entitled “Peichi”, he said, contained pornographic and immoral content that goes against the cultural values and norms of Malaysian society, which emphasises civility.

He said anyone who violated the order can be jailed for not more than three years or fined not more than RM20,000 or both.

Complaints regarding such publications can be made to the ministry’s enforcement and control division at 03-88868047 or via the website http://moha.spab.gov.my. — Bernama