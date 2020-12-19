Kampung Tanam, Dalat set to create allure for local artisans

DALAT: Kampung Tanam, Dalat now has a brand attached to themselves called ‘Tanam: A New Dawn of an Exquisite Legacy’ in conjunction with the launching of BazaarNita Fatima Dalat by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg yesterday.

The project, a collaboration between the Tapou Ladies of Kampung Tanam, artisans of Terendak making, and the international award winning technology company SOCOE Sdn Bhd (Socoe) will utilize the latest technology and digital marketing to expand the reach of the Terendak to a global audience.

Socoe made their first foray to Kampung Tanam in early June and has been collaborating with members of Kampung Tanam to map the brand identity and relevant product offerings including spending substantial amount of time at the village to understand their lifestyle, culture and daily habits to ensure that these new range of products embody the spirit and creativity of Kampung Tanam.

After months of extensive business strategy, market research and brainstorming; Socoe embarked on this Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) project under the company’s Business Renaissance Strategy (BRS), named after the period of artistic, economic and cultural transformation in Europe; where many exceptional thinkers, authors, scientists and artists were born during this Renaissance period such as Galileo, DaVincci, Shakespeare and more.

The inspiration behind these diverse new range of products were to find a way to preserve the legacy and culture of the various local artisans; as well as to innovate these arts to global markets and standards, which is the vision of the patron of this collaboration, Minister of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Dato Sri Hajah Fatimah Abdullah.

“Renowned for the artisans in creating the iconic Melanau sunhats, locally known as Terendak or Sera’ao, Tanam remains a hidden pearl in Sarawak waiting to be discovered,” she explained.

“This collaboration between the Tapou women and Socoe is exciting as this will allow the cultural and artistic potential of the Terendak to be showcased to the world.”

Also present during the launch was Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

Socoe chief executive officer, Samuel Wong, cites BazaarNita Fatima Dalat’s potential in penetrating the existing global market trends.

“These women have a flair for creativity and art; combined with universal appeal but yet not overly embellished. Accompanied with our program that facilitates them through our companies professional technological and business expertise; we are confident in bringing them to new heights and opportunities,” Wong remarked.

Furthermore, Socoe plans to collaborate with more villages, SMEs and Cottage Industries to explore new business strategies and product offerings while providing innovative technology, Digital Marketing Strategy and Business Consultancy.

The company envisions the increasing use of Technology in Sarawak will bring rebirth and transform the local people here just as the Renaissance period; making way for Sarawak’s very own industry leaders.

These Tanam products are currently already stocked at local stores such as The Mens Tailor in Kuching. Socoe is in discussions with several stockists in Auckland, Hong Kong and Los Angeles.

Those interested may also order or purchase it through the website tanamdalat.com, ePreneurs app, or via WhatsApp at 019-4137151.