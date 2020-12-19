Lee: RM1 Flat Rate Bus Fare Programme to continue in 2021

KUCHING (Dec 19): The Sarawak government has decided to continue the RM1 Flat Rate Bus Fare Programme next year to lighten the financial burden of the people, particularly the low-income group during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin, who announced the continuation today, said the programme will be extended to Bintulu early next year.

The programme involves 12 bus companies covering 48 approved bus routes by the Commercial Vehicle Licensing Board (LPKP) in Kuching, Sibu and Miri.

First launched in May this year, the programme has received overwhelming response from the public, with ridership increased from 12,657 passengers in May to 197,686 passengers last month.

“Due to the very good response from the public, the state government made a decision on Dec 17 to continue the implementation of RM1 Flat Rate Bus Fare Programme to next year, 2021,” he said in a statement.

The programme is also aimed at encouraging more people to use bus public transport so as to reduce the number of private vehicles on the road.

Lee asserted that the programme would help mitigate urban traffic congestion and even environmental pollution.

At present, he said there were 831,705 registered vehicles including motorcars, motorcycles and buses across Sarawak.

He said his ministry would carry out feasibility studies on the provision of having similar services in other towns in the state.

To further improve the programme, he said his ministry would collaborate with the Local Government and Housing Ministry and local authorities to enhance related infrastructure such as upgrading and building new bus stations and bus stops in Sarawak.

He added that all towns in the state should have their respective bus stations for the comfort and convenience of users.

“Buses should be the cornerstone of transportation particularly in urban areas. In fact bus services under this programme offer affordable mobility that connect citizens with every aspect of their lives.

“Hence, starting next year, a special programme called Awareness Behavioural Change (ABC) will be implemented by the Ministry of Transport, Sarawak to encourage more people especially the children to use bus public transport instead of using their public vehicles for going to works and schools as well as other purposes,” he said.

According to Lee, through this programme, the bus services will be expected to be more inclusive and provide better services to the people.

He pledged that his ministry aspired to provide a safe, reliable, affordable and comfortable bus public transport services in the state.

With this, he said it is hoped that buses will become the preferred mode of transport particularly in the urban and suburban areas.

He also urged the public to give themselves the opportunity to travel using buses including for the purpose of visiting tourism places of interest in the state.

“This will certainly augur well with the state government’s initiative to promote domestic tourism in view of the restrictions and challenges from the Covid-19 pandemic,” he added.