Nation mourns loss of Tun Rahah

KUALA LUMPUR: The country today mourns the passing of Tun Rahah Mohamed Noah, a resilient wife, loving mother and noble human being.

Rahah, 87, was an important figure behind two former premiers of the country, namely her late husband, the second prime minister of Malaysia Tun Abdul Razak Hussein, and son Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, who was the country’s sixth leader.

Born on June 11, 1933 in Muar, Johor, she was the youngest daughter of national politician Tan Sri Mohamed Noah Omar and received her early education at the Convent of the Holy Infant Jesus in Johor.

Rahah married Abdul Razak on Sept 4, 1952, and they were blessed with five sons — Najib, Datuk Mohamed Nazir, Datuk Ahmad Johari, Datuk Mohamed Nizam and Datuk Mohamed Nazim.

Although she became a widow at the age of 43 when Abdul Razak died on Jan 14, 1976 due to leukaemia, she managed to raise her five children to become successful individuals.

Rahah gave much encouragement and inspiration to her husband, especially in steering the country forward following the racial riots in 1969.

She also accompanied her husband on his official duties, both locally and abroad.

Rahah gained first-hand experience on the intricacies of politics from her father, who was the first Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat and also served as the president of the Senate.

She also played an active role during elections, campaigning from house to house and speaking at rallies organised by women, thus proving that women can also make an effective contribution to the development of the country.

Rahah was an active member of UMNO’s Kaum Ibu movement (now known as Wanita UMNO) and was the founder of the Wanita UMNO Petaling Jaya movement, besides having an inclination to charity work benefiting women.

She was also the first patron of the Muslim Women’s Action Organisation (Pertiwi) from 1969 to 1976, besides being the president of the Girl Guides Association of Malaysia and the first Chancellor of Universiti Tun Abdul Razak (UNITAR).

Rahah, who played a huge role in raising and educating her sons after her husband’s death, has been described as a mother who always gave her full support, guidance and love to them.

Najib, in his previous Mother’s Day message, had said that he would not have achieved success in his life if not for the undying support and love of his mother.

“It is mother who enabled each one of us (sons) to fulfil our potential; fulfil the promise of our ambitions and follow our destiny,” he said.

Rahah was awarded the Seri Setia Mahkota Award by the Federal Government in 1976, which carries the title ‘Tun’, and had also received the Tun Fatimah Gold Medal from the National Council of Women’s Organisations (NCWO); the Srikandi (Heroine) Award from the Malaysian Girl Guides Association; and an Honorary Doctorate of Philosophy (Education) from Universiti Utara Malaysia. — Bernama