Rep disappointed over Putatan council lineup

KOTA KINABALU: Petagas assemblyman Datuk Awang Ahmad Sah has expressed his disappointment with the Putatan District Council’s new councilors lineup.

This is because there is no Chinese representation among the newly sworn in councilors, said Awang Ahmad in a statement on Saturday.

“I congratulate the 18 new councilors who were sworn in on December 7. I believe that their appointment was done based on their credibility in order to assist in the District Council’s administration. However I am very disappointed to note that there is no Chinese councilor despite the community being the largest in the district’s business sector,” he said.

Awang Ahmad also claimed that there is only one KadazanDusun councilor this time round compared to five in the previous line up.

Maybe some of them were overlooked, he said adding that in the past line up, there was one Chinese councilor to represent the community.

To this end, he suggested to Community Development and People’s Wellbeing Minister Shahelmy Yahya to consider increasing the number of councilors in the Putatan District Council to 20 from the current 18 people.

The extra two slots must be given to representatives from the Chinese and KadazanDusun communities, he said adding that this was important for the preservation of the harmony of the multi-racial people in Putatan.

Awang Ahmad also expressed hope that representatives from the KadazanDusun community will be appointed to the Ketua Anak Negeri (KAN) and Wakil Ketua Anak Negeri (WKAN) post in Petagas.

“The Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) must be more inclusive in its administration especially in Putatan so that the harmony and prosperity continues to be preserved and protected. Don’t punish the constituents just because they did not vote for you in the state election,” he said.