School calls for speedy completion of IBS block

SIBU: The management of SK Kampung Banyok is calling upon the government to expedite the appointment of a new contractor to complete the construction of Industrial Building System (IBS) school building, which is urgently needed to address the shortage of classrooms and staff office at the primary school.

The message was conveyed to Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Dudong branch chairman Wong Ching Yong during his recent visit to the school.

Wong was informed that the works commenced in 2018, but after the contract was terminated in October last year due to non-compliance with the tender specifications, the works had stopped.

“The school has sought help from SUPP Dudong to write to the Ministry of Education to speed up the appointment of the new contractor so that the IBS building, comprising six classrooms and one science laboratory, could be satisfactorily completed,” he told reporters here yesterday.

Wong, who is Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) deputy chairman, said there were three other schools in Dudong constituency that had IBS building project – SK Tanjung Latap, SK Sungai Salim and SK Ulu Sungai Salim.

Only SK Ulu Sungai Salim project has reached completion – the others are abandoned due to non-compliance with tender specification.

The IBS block at SK Kampung Banyok, of which the works are about 70 per cent reaching completion, is ‘the most pathetic among the three’, said Wong.

Its wooden building, housing 62 pupils, was built in 1967. The school has insufficient classrooms, so Primary 1 and 3 pupils share a classroom, divided only by a partition in the middle, and the library is used as a classroom. Twelve teachers and staff members are also cramped in one room.

“For now, the required standard operating procedure (SOP) cannot be complied with,” said Wong.

Headmistress Masjuwita Mohamad Rejeni had written to the Minister of Education, Science and Technological Research Dato Sri Michael Manyin, asking for the appointment of the contractor to be expedited.

Wong said he would forward the letter to the Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, Minister of Education, Manyin and his assistant minister Dr Annuar Rapa’ee, as well as the ministry’s permanent secretary Kameri Affandi on Monday.

“I visited seven other primary schools in Dudong area last week and received their letters. I will forward all these letters and my reports to the relevant authorities on Monday,” he stated.