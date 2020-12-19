SDMC: Besi Cluster officially ends, no more active clusters in Sarawak

KUCHING (Dec 19): Sarawak has no active Covid-19 clusters after the Besi Cluster was declared inactive today, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in a statement.

“Today, the Besi Cluster in Kuching district has ended after no new cases were reported within the last 28 days from the date the last case was detected.

“With this there are no more Covid-19 clusters that are active in the state,” it said.

The Besi Cluster was first reported on Nov 18 by SDMC.

The cluster involved the Demak Laut and Batu Lintang areas in Kuching after the index case was identified following an individual screening for Covid-19 on Nov 15.

It involved a total of 12 positive cases including the index case.