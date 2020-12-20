AirAsia adds four new domestic routes

KUALA LUMPUR: AirAsia is introducing four new domestic routes, starting with a route connecting Kota Bharu, Kelantan, to Langkawi yesterday followed by three more next week.

The low-cost carrier said its inaugural flight AK6289 from Kota Bharu arrived at Langkawi on time yesterday with a healthy 80 per cent flight load.

“The healthy flight load shows how popular Langkawi is as a holiday destination, and we look forward to welcoming everyone on board to other new routes soon,” airasia.com chief commercial officer Amanda Woo said in a statement yesterday.

AirAsia will also begin operations for three other new routes next week, which are Penang – Kota Bharu and Johor Bahru – Kota Bharu on Dec 22, and Ipoh to Langkawi on Dec 23.

“The recovery of domestic tourism will be a collective effort from everyone in the industry, and AirAsia is committed towards it from both the perspective of increasing the connectivity of domestic network coupled with low fares, as well as continued stringent health and hygiene procedures for everyone to travel confidently,” said Woo.

Meanwhile, Langkawi Development Authority (LADA) chief executive officer Dr Hezri Adnan said it appreciated AirAsia’s choice in making Langkawi a priority destination to fly in from the two cities in Peninsular Malaysia.

He said opening the connectivity between Langkawi and those new tourism markets made this effort an excellent curtain raiser for 2021.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has been rough on everyone. It is now time to unwind in Langkawi, the number one island destination in Malaysia.

“On the retail side, tourists can also enjoy the Langkawi Great Sale with its many offers. We hope everyone will adhere to the health standard operating procedures (SOPs) to ensure a safe travel journey,” he added.

AirAsia is also offering low fares from RM21 one-way for its new domestic routes and many other domestic destinations. Bookings are available on airasia.com and its super app from Dec 21, 2020, to Jan 3, 2021, for the travel period between Dec 28, 2020, to June 30, 2021.

All flight bookings made from now up to Dec 31, 2020 for travel from now until March 31, 2021 are entitled to unlimited date changes with no flight change fee via My Bookings.

For the latest news, activities and promotions, follow airasia on Twitter (twitter.com/airasia), Facebook (facebook.com/airasia) and Instagram (instagram.com/airasia). — Bernama