Animal shelter running low on rice, appeals for donation

KUCHING: Sarawak Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SSPCA) is running low on rice for the shelter animals.

With minimal stock on hand before the Christmas holidays, it is calling for public assistance to help replenish the rice stock in order to keep the animals from hunger.

Meanwhile, those looking to adopt a furry companion or ‘furkid’ are invited to drop by SSPCA’s Adoption Drive happening today.

It is taking place at BarkPark Borneo, Saradise from 10am to 2pm.

For general inquiries, email to [email protected], or follow SSPCA’s official Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SarawakSPCA.