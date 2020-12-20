DAP man urges GPS to emulate Perak state govt

KUCHING: The state-ruling coalition Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) should emulate the Perak state government in coming up with a confidence and supply agreement (CSA) to provide equal allocations for all constituencies, said Julian Tan yesterday.

The special assistant to Stampin MP and Kota Sentosa assemblyman Chong Chieng Jen, said the GPS state government should “abandon its archaic practices of the last century”.

“They have been running Sarawak in the most exclusive and opaque manner. GPS should learn from the Perak government, especially in giving equal allocations to all constituencies, so the people will not be ‘punished’ for supporting the opposition.

“The CSA also requires that the public accounts committee (PAC) chairman must be an opposition assemblyman. Such is the beginning of check and balance, the essence of democratic governance we all need and can be proud of,” he said in a statement.

According to Tan, depriving opposition elected representatives of government allocations is undermining the democratic rights and voices of Sarawakians.

He recalled that during the former Pakatan Harapan (PH) federal government’s time, the PAC chairman was held by the opposition to provide check and balance on the executive’s power.

He said this was to scrutinise how the government of the day spent taxpayers’ money through the watchful eye of the opposition.

“A good and clean government can withstand intense scrutiny and criticism,” he asserted.

Tan claimed that Sarawakians had no idea how billions of state funds were utilised in terms of development.

He highlighted the last State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting last month when the opposition questioned about state funds involving Development Bank of Sarawak (DBoS) and Petroleum Sarawak Berhad (Petros).

The opposition’s enquiries were turned down in the august House, he said.

“Progressiveness and speedy development are only possible with the essence of democratic governance comprising accountability and check and balance.

“Only when a healthy democracy is in place can citizens be treated fairly without discrimination,” he added.