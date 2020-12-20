Drug abuse, distribution increased since MCO started, says AADK Kuching chief

KUCHING (Dec 20): Drug abuse and distribution activities have increased during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period since March this year, said National Anti-Drugs Agency Kuching district chief Sharifah Azimah Said Ismail.

“As of Nov this year, our agency has recorded 621 cases of drug abuse, a slight increase compared to last year and it is a fact there is no quick solution for the issue of drug abuse in the city,” said Sharifah during a ‘My Therapeutic Family’ programme for trainees at the centre at Jalan Tan Sri Ong Kee Hui here yesterday.

She said the agency and other enforcement agencies had to continuously be updated with the latest modus operandi of drugs distribution, whether it was via courier service or transported through sea or land channels, to tackle the problem.

Sharifah also pointed out the main hotspots identified for drug abuse problems for Kuching was located at Kampung Tabuan Melayu, Kampung Haji Baki, Taman Malihah and Taman Dahlia.

“Besides, we are also in the midst of moving our rehabilitation centre to a new building at Puncak Borneo. Due to the relocation and the Covid-19 pandemic, the admission of new drug abuse patients into the centre had been postponed but it will resume starting next month.”

She said there were about 150 cases of new patients whose admission had been postponed but the capacity of the rehabilitation centre will be upgraded from 125 to 250 patients after the relocation.

“From our investigations, ‘syabu’ or methamphetamine has been revealed to be the most abused drugs in the state. Regardless, we will continue to carry out joint operations and patrols at those identified high risk areas.”

Overall, Sharifah said the drug abuse situation in the city was under control with the prevalent of drugs usage among the community below 0.1 per cent but her agency remained committed to reduce the figure further.