ESSCom detains seven individuals in drug raids

SEMPORNA (Dec 20): The Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) has detained four men and three women in Kampung Batu here on Thursday, believed to be involved in drugs trafficking syndicate.

Its commander Datuk Ahmad Fuad Othman said all suspects, including three foreigners, aged 16 to 30, were arrested between 4 pm to 4.15 pm and 139.82 grams of syabu, worth RM13,000, were also seized.

“In the first raid at a house, three men and two women were detained with 151 small packets of syabu (82.78 grams), 50 rolls aluminium foils, RM3,806 worth of cash and jewellery.

“In the second raid at the house next door, a couple was arrested with 57.04 grams of syabu, kept inside a handbag together with 20 rolls aluminium foils, cash worth RM3,019 and 300 peso, and jewellery,” he said in a statement, here, today.

He said five suspects tested positive for syabu and the case was being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Ahmad Fuad also said that co-operation between security forces will be enhanced from time to time to curb drug syndicates and cross-border crimes, while urging coastal communities to provide information on criminal activities at their areas in Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone), by contacting the 24-hour ESSCom operation centre at 089-863181. – Bernama