Four injured in head-on collision at Jalan Batu Kawa in Kuching

KUCHING (Dec 20): The driver of a supercar who allegedly lost control of his Ferrari crashed head-on with an oncoming car at Jalan Batu Kawa here around 11.56pm last night.

As a result of the crash, the driver of the other car, a 41-year-old female from Kampung Selampit, Lundu suffered serious bodily injuries and was sent to the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) for immediate treatment.

Also inside the car was another passenger who suffered minor injuries.

“The Ferrari was heading towards MJC Batu Kawa from the city centre when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

“It is believed that after the driver lost control of his car, it veered to the right side of the road and crashed head-on with the other victim’s car that was travelling in the opposite direction,” said Padawan district police chief Supt Aidil Bolhassan in a statement today.

The driver of the supercar and his passenger only suffered minor injuries.

They were also sent to the Sarawak General Hospital for treatment.