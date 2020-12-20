Indonesian welder found dead, believed to have been electrocuted while repairing tugboat in Sibu

SIBU (Dec 20): A 45-year-old welder was found dead after he was believed to have been electrocuted while repairing a tugboat at a shipyard in Jalan Bukit Lan, Sungai Bidut here yesterday.

Sibu district police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit said the victim was identified as Marlan Rusdi from Bentunai in Singkawang, Indonesia.

He said that the victim was found lying unconscious at the lower part of the vessel by a colleague at around 4.30pm, who then immediately alerted their employer.

“A medical assistant from Sibu Hospital who inspected the victim found two burn marks on his left chest. He was suspected to have suffered an electric shock,” he said in a statement today.

Stanley said the victim was found fully clothed in his working attire and wearing gloves.

Stanley said police found no foul play involved and the case has been classified as sudden death pending a postmortem.

” A postmortem will be conducted to find out the cause of death,” he added.