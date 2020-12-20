Malaysia sees 1,340 new Covid-19 infections today, Selangor tops with 441

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 20): Malaysia kicked off the last week to Christmas with 1,340 new Covid-19 cases today.

Selangor still leads with the highest number of Covid-19 infections per state today at 441 cases, Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a statement.

However, it has not surpassed last Friday’s high of 692 infections in the state.

Kuala Lumpur recorded the second-highest number of cases, with 284 infections while the third-highest number of cases per state was Sabah, with 196 infections.

Malaysia’s overall cases to date stands at 93,309, though the number of patients currently receiving treatment is 15,563.

Selangor, KL and Sabah account for 32.9 per cent, 21.2 per cent and 14.6 per cent of today’s cases overall. – Malay Mail

MORE TO COME