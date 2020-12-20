Marine police seize RM380,000 worth of illicit cigarettes, alcoholic beverages in Kuching

KUCHING (Dec 20): The Marine Police have seized seized illicit cigarettes and alcoholic beverages estimated to worth more than RM380,000 including tax during a raid at a shop premises in Jalan Stakan, here around 4.15pm yesterday.

Marine Police Region Five commander ACP Shamsol Kassim in a statement said the seized items comprised of 101,200 sticks of regular cigarettes; 6,320 sticks of kretek cigarettes; 4,791 litres of beer and 268 litres of liquor.

Two male suspects in their 20’s were also arrested during the raid to facilitate investigation under the Customs Act 1967, he added.

“During the raid, the team found the illicit items that were kept inside the shop and its adjoining storeroom,” said Shamsol.

He added that the owner of the premises failed to produce the proper tax documents for the items found inside the premises.