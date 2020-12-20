New haemodialysis unit to expand hospital’s capacity

MIRI: The new Lawas Hospital’s Haemodialysis Unit would be able to treat up to 102 patients with end-stage kidney failure.

According to Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, this is more than double the current capacity of just 48 patients.

He said this during the presentation of dialysis machines from the Association of Wives of Ministers and Assistant Ministers of Sarawak (Sabati) and Sarawak Energy Bhd (SEB) to Lawas Hospital yesterday.

Awang Tengah said the donation reflected Sabati and SEB’s sensitivity to the needs of kidney patients in the district.

“It means a lot to these patients as, apart from the high treatment costs, patients from Lawas currently have to be referred to Sabah, Limbang, and Miri, and this is a heavy financial burden to patients who cannot afford it,” he said.

He said the Sarawak government, through the Welfare Department, provides special aid for Sarawakian kidney patients.

“This is for members of the public and villagers who genuinely need this aid to help offset the treatment cost.”

In a statement, Sabati regarded diabetes as a major concern in Malaysia and the prevalence of Type 2 diabetes had escalated to almost one in five adults above the age of 30, affecting three million individuals. Sabati donated one dialysis machine and one dialyser reprocessing machine to Lawas Hospital.

Among those present were Awang Tengah’s wife Datuk Dayang Morliah Awang Daud who is also Sabati deputy president, Deputy Minister of Rural Development Datuk Henry Sum Agong, Ministry of Urban Development and Natural Resources permanent secretary Datu Zaidi Mahdi, Limbang Resident Ahmad Denney Ahmad Fauzi, Lawas District officer Ladin Atok, and Lawas Hospital director Dr Ahmad Shahrir Sarji.

The new Lawas Hospital is expected to be completed by end of 2023.