‘New policies bode well for Sarawak tourism’

KUCHING: The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture Sarawak has done well in formulating new policies and holding good governance, which have provided ‘silver lining’ to the tourism industry amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said his ministry had also been proactive in assisting in the recovery of the industry by involving all agencies under its wing – Sarawak Tourism Board, Sarawak Convention Bureau, Sarawak Museum Department, Sarawak Arts Council, and Sarawak Crafts Council.

“To encourage domestic tourism, we launched the ‘Sia Sitok’ campaign in July and provided various incentives via Sarawak Tourism Board and Sarawak Convention Bureau,” said Abdul Karim during the ministry’s appreciation dinner on Friday.

The pandemic, he added, had brought a negative impact to the industry as seen in the declining number of tourist arrivals.

The number of tourists in Sarawak between January and November this year was around 20,000, versus around 400,000 in the same period last year – a drop of 71.56 per cent.

“The very big drop is badly affecting the industry and industry players,” said Abdul Karim.

He hoped that next year, the country would be able to obtain the Covid-19 vaccine to revitalise the tourism industry.

Sarawak, under the 11th Malaysia Plan (11MP), would be on the receiving end of more tourism products through completed and planned projects, he added.

Among them would be Borneo Cultural Museum, Wind Caves and Fairy Caves, Bakam Point, Wireless Walk, Dalat Waterfront, Wallace Centre, and the restoration of the various forts such as Fort Emma, Fort Lily, Fort Brooke, Fort Alice and Fort Hose.

Another highlight would be the Sarawak Arts Council, which would operate as a statutory body effective thisJan 1.

Meanwhile, the ministry’s permanent secretary Hii Chang Kee, who also spoke at the event, congratulated the recipients of the ministry’s Excellence Service Awards.

“The awards recognise the recipients’ contributions to the industry, and should boost their morale so that they would continue to give their best,” said Hii.

He also said since the start of the Movement Control Order, the ministry had come up with various Standard Operating Procedures (SOP), which were approved by the State Disaster Management Committee.