Sng: Political manoeuvring detrimental to country during pandemic

KUCHING: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak chief Larry Sng said Pakatan Harapan (PH) should work with Perikatan Nasional (PN) to ensure national political stability in overcoming the impact caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The pandemic situation is unprecedented and it has caused much stress and hardship for our people,” said the Julau MP.

“As politicians, we should do our part and find a consensus amongst government and opposition parties, to make people’s lives easier. Too much political manoeuvring is bad for the country,” Sng told thesundaypost.

“In my opinion, PH should work with PN to ensure that the government is stable until the pandemic is over,” he said.

In exchange for PH support, PN should sign a confidence-and-supply agreement (CSA) with PH, similar to the PN-PH CSA in Perak, he insisted.

This was so that Malaysians living in opposition-held constituencies would be equally assisted like those in constituencies under PN, he said.

“This is important especially at a time when so many people fall through the social safety net. The government must put politics aside and place the people’s priorities first,” he explained.

State Democratic Action Party (DAP) chairman Chong Chieng Jen had previously said that the Perak PN-PH CSA was a new ‘political milestone of reform’ in the country, and also a turning point in Malaysian politics – slated for the better.

He pointed out that there were systematic reforms, in that the opposition lawmakers would chair the state legislature’s PAC to provide better check on the executive’s power, and that all assemblymen would have equal constituency allocation.