SRB foresees lower traffic for boat routes leading up to, after Christmas compared to 2019

SIBU (Dec 20): Sarawak Rivers Board (SRB) foresees lower passenger traffic for all passenger boat routes in the state in the run-up to Christmas and after the celebration this year as compared to last year.

SRB acting controller Lt (Rtd) Ding Tiew Wong believed this could be due to a combination of better road connectivity and less movement of people due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Combination of both, as not all Sarawakians working outside of Sarawak are coming home to celebrate Christmas this year.

“We foresee passenger traffic before and after Christmas for this year will be very much lower for all passenger boat routes in Sarawak as compared to last year.

“As it is now, we have not received any request for additional trips for all routes from the operators. However, it the need arises, all applications will be processed immediately,” he told The Borneo Post when contacted today.

He was asked if SRB expected lower passenger volume in the run-up to Christmas this year, compared to previous years, now that there is already a road link between Sibu and Kapit.

Ding also mentioned that there was no specific integrated safety operations to be conducted.

“However, our passenger terminals are always ready to serve and ensure everyone to have smooth, convenient and safe journey back home,” he said.

General public are reminded to adhere to the standard operating procedure (SOP) guidelines during RMCO (Recovery Movement Control Order) phase while at the terminal that is, wearing face mask and practicing physical distancing as well as throughout the journey, he stressed.

On top of that, fullest cooperation to enforcement officers on duty is highly required, he added.

“For the riverine communities using long boats and so on, please ensure basic safety measure are adhered to such as wearing safety jacket and keep effective watch out while underway,” Ding stressed.

For the record, during this time last year, there was a surge in passenger volume in the run-up to Christmas as people went home to the upper reaches of Rajang River to celebrate with family.

Back then, river transport was the chief mode of transportation to the upper reaches of the Rajang River.