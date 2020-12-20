Stampin MP’s quarantine order a ‘misunderstanding’, clarifies SDMC

KUCHING (Dec 20): Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen has been exempted from the 14 days quarantine upon entering Sarawak yesterday (Dec 19), the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) clarified today.

The committee in a statement stated that Chong had applied to be exempted as an MP from the quarantine on Dec 18, together with his rt-PCR test result which returned negative on Dec 16, but was initially given a ‘Mandatory Quarantine Order’ notification by the system.

Chong flew back to Kuching from Kuala Lumpur at 3.30pm. Upon arrival, he informed the Health officer on duty manning the Kuching International Airport (KIA) arrival gate that he had taken a recent swab test before flying back to Kuching.

“However, he had failed to produce the result document. Therefore, he was required to take a swab test at the KIA,” said SDMC.

While waiting in line to be screened, SDMC said Chong was asked to have a seat as the ground staff were clearing up an earlier flight. During the time, he reapplied through the system to be exempted from quarantine at 3.58pm.

Subsequently, SDMC continued, Chong’s new application was approved at 5.12pm by the committee as his paperwork was in order.

SDMC said before Chong was allowed to go, his eHealth Declaration form and other documentations were re-verified by the officers, and he was subsequently exempted from quarantine.

“SDMC would like to apologize for the misunderstanding and inconvenience that the system had caused.

“We would like to inform the public that the SDMC and ground staff takes the implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOP) including the application and declaration to enter Sarawak very seriously and will take precautionary steps to ensure the safety of the state.

“We would also like to record our appreciation for the cooperation given by those who had adhered to the SOP strictly,” said SDMC.

Chong, who is also Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman and Kota Sentosa assemblyman, in a Facebook post yesterday (Dec 19) said he was returning to Kuching after a parliament session.

He said he had undergone two Covid-19 tests, on Dec 11 and Dec 17, and both results were negative for Covid-19.

“But I am still subject to a 14-day quarantine upon entry into Sarawak,” said Chong in his post.

He then questioned the double standard in SOP between Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) ministers and MPs and the opposition.

“They attended the same parliament sitting with me, spent the same amount of time in the same parliament building with me. But they do not need to be quarantined.

“While all common Sarawakians are compelled to go through a 14-day quarantine regardless of how many negative Covid-19 tests they undergo before their entry into Sarawak, why are the GPS politicians so special?

“If the SOP for the GPS politicians are safe, why can’t such SOP also be made available to common Sarawakians?” said Chong.