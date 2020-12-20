Teamwork key to SK Temong students success at international film festival, says Serian MP

SERIAN (Dec 20): Teamwork served as the key to SK Temong’s Macgres Sawet and Nabiatul Dania Zulfiqa’s success at the Festival de Cinema Escola de Alvorada’ (FECEA) film festival in Brazil, said Serian MP Datuk Seri Richard Riot Jaem.

He asserted that the cooperation with their teachers Mohd Reduan Patah and Wan Zulfadli Ad-Dini Wan Azmi, the school’s administration and the parents had made this achievement possible.

With this achievement, he said the two pupils have made Serian, their school and Malaysia proud.

“We should be thankful not only to the two pupils, but also to the two teachers who guided them, Wan Zulfadli and Mohd Reduan, as well as the SK Temong’s administration – from the headmaster, to the school’s Parent-Teachers Association (PTA) committee to the parents.

“Without this kind of cooperation as a team, this historic achievement will not be possible, ” he said at a meeting session with the two pupils at SK Temong here yesterday.

Richard also said he had proposed to the Ministry of Education (MOE) to consider placing an allocation or special incentives to to the two pupils for their astounding achievement.

This, he added, was proposed to its minister Dr Mohd Radzi Md Jidin during the recently-concluded Parliamentary sitting.

On Internet connectivity, he expressed his hope that the government could expedite implementation of internet connectivity in rural areas in Sarawak soon.

Having raised this issue in Parliament, he added that internet had become an important infrastructure to a community.

At the event, Richard presented a government grant to SK Temong’s PTA chairman Bujang Lak, two laptops for Macgres and Nabiatul and two computers for the school.

Also present at the event were the school’s headmaster Cleveland Raden and Serian District Education officer Jimali Sunang

Macgres and Nabiatul were declared winners of the Best Film By Popular Jury’ in the primary school category at the film festival with their short animation film called ‘Batuh Bijanji’ (Promise Stones) which tells the story of two childhood friends, Bibi and Sarah.

Both Macgres and Nabiatul took 10 days to produce the film using the rotoscoping technique that animators use to trace over motion picture footage, frame-by-frame, to produce realistic action.

FECEA, a festival that recognises audiovisual works at the school level, was held online and the voting was held from Nov 17 to 28 on the FECEA RS YouTube channel.

The award presentation was also held online via Google Meet on Nov 28, and the trophy was sent by post.