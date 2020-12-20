The Christmas gift for 2020

Two weeks ago, the government of United Arab Emirates said the Covid-19 vaccine made by China’s Sinopharm has proven 86 per cent effective among 31,000 users. This was its Phase Three trial conducted across 125 nationalities.

China made it clear that developing countries in Southeast Asia like Malaysia, Philippines and African countries are prioritised to receive this medicine once it is launched.

Western analysts begin to question and write articles on this intention!

Our answer is simple. When you can afford to help your friends, you always aid those who are less privileged and buddies of yours.

There is no reason to give aid to strangers or someone who always bicker with you when your good neighbours need this provision from you.

In previous weeks, Pfizer and BioNTech have received their approval in UK for being the first to roll out the Covid-19 vaccine.

It’s a puzzle why the US FDA did not do it and these American companies need to obtain the regulatory license from another country. Obviously, the country that approves such a new drug will be fully responsible when something goes wrong to the users. Ironically, this has become a riddle if the American vaccine is really effective but no Western media questioned the matter.

However, US President Donald Trump mentioned that the effective vaccine will be rendered to US consumers under the “Americans First” policy. On the other hand, China announced that it will help the more-affected allied countries. Regardless of how we interpret the situation, the Coronavirus spread will probably worsen in western countries before they get better next year!

This Christmas season is different from past years. People ask for vaccine and good health instead of economic gifts. The ‘Santa Claus’ could be anyone who renders you what you need most to stay alive while a traditional small hanging sock is spacious enough to contain the drug.

With the gradual positive news from more global pharmaceutical companies announcing their success in developing a new drug for the Covid-19 vaccine and expected new stimulus in December and February by US Federal Reserve, the stock markets might be volatile but the bears have not arrived yet.

Be prudent and cautious when you are always tempted to short on new highs in stock indexes. Have an empowering weekend.

Dar Wong is a financial professional in Singapore for more than 30 years experiences. The expression is solely his own. He can be reached at [email protected]