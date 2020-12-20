Tun Rahah laid to rest at Heroes’ Mausoleum

KUALA LUMPUR: The late Tun Rahah Mohamed Noah, the widow of second Prime Minister Tun Abdul Razak, was laid to rest at the Heroes’ Mausoleum of the National Mosque here, at about 3.30pm yesterday.

Her grave was beside that of her sister Tun Suhailah Mohamed Noah, widow of the third Prime Minister Tun Hussein Onn, who passed away on Oct 4, 2014.

Earlier, Tun Rahah’s remains were brought to the National Mosque for the state funeral ceremony.

Funeral prayers as well as the ‘tahlil’ and ‘talkin’ recitations were performed, led by National Mosque Grand Imam Ehsan Mohd Husni.

Tun Rahah was the mother of the sixth prime minister, Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak.

The Raja Permaisuri Agong, Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah and her daughter Tengku Puteri Afzan Aminah Hafizatullah, together with family members of the late Tun Rahah – including Najib – witnessed the last journey of Tun Rahah. Also present were Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and his wife Puan Sri Noorainee Abdul Rahman, former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi as well as several Federal Cabinet ministers including Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa and Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz.

Dewan Negara President Tan Sri Dr Rais Yatim, Chief of Defence Forces Tan Sri Affendi Buang, Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani, Senior Deputy Secretary General in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Mohd Sallehhuddin Hassan and AirAsia Group Bhd chief executive officer Tan Sri Tony Fernandes were also seen at the mosque.

A sombre mood enveloped the Heroes’ Mausoleum compound where dignitaries, family members and friends turned up to pay their last respects to the late Tun Rahah.

The state funeral ceremony was also broadcast live via a television channel.

After the ‘tahlil’ and ‘talkin’ recitations, Tunku Azizah poured scented water over Tun Rahah’s grave, followed by Muhyiddin, Najib and his family members.

A Jalur Gemilang was then presented to Najib by Mohd Sallehhuddin, marking the end of the state funeral ceremony for Tun Rahah. Her remains were earlier brought to the Ar-Rahah Mosque, Kampung Kerinchi here from her residence to be bathed and wrapped in shroud before the public was allowed to pay their last respects.

The funeral prayers were held at the mosque after the Zohor prayers, prior to the remains being taken to the National Mosque for the state funeral.

The funeral prayers were again performed at the main prayer hall of the National Mosque upon the arrival of Tun Rahah’s remains, at about 2.15pm.

Tun Rahah, 87, breathed her last at the Prince Court Medical Centre here on Friday afternoon.

Born on June 11, 1933 in Muar, Johor, she was the youngest daughter of national politician Tan Sri Mohamed Noah Omar.

Tun Rahah married Tun Abdul Razak on Sept 4, 1952, and they were blessed with five sons – Najib, Datuk Mohamed Nazir, Datuk Ahmad Johari, Datuk Mohamed Nizam and Datuk Mohamed Nazim.

She was awarded the Seri Setia Mahkota Award by the Federal Government in 1976, which carries the title ‘Tun’, and had also received the Tun Fatimah Gold Medal from the National Council of Women’s Organisations; the Srikandi (Heroine) Award from the Malaysian Girl Guides Association; and an Honorary Doctorate of Philosophy (Education) from Universiti Utara Malaysia. — Bernama