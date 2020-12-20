US dollar-ringgit may continue marching towards 4.00 mark

The ringgit continued to make inroads against the US dollar, marking an eighth consecutive weekly gain versus the greenback, even as ringgit marches upwards in tandem with rising oil prices. The global currency complex has enjoyed gains against the US dollar – which weakened amid rising expectations for fresh US fiscal stimulus that could boost US inflationary pressures. The heightened risk appetite also served as tailwinds for Asian currencies with many reaching multi-year highs over recent weeks.

Market sentiment could get another boost at the onset of the new week, should the EU approve the Covid-19 vaccine by Pfizer/BioNTech, possibly on Monday. As the vaccine’s rollout gathers pace that should form a stronger base for the global economic recovery, which should translate into more risk-taking activities in the markets. Keep in mind that market volumes are expected to peter out heading towards the Christmas weekend, and the thinner liquidity could lend itself to exaggerated price movements.

Investors are set to continue monitoring the respective fates of the next US fiscal stimulus package and the post-Brexit trade deal, which remains unresolved at the time of writing. Should negotiators walk away from the table empty-handed, that may prompt global risk assets to unwind recent gains.

The days leading up to the Christmas break will see a flurry of US economic data releases, featuring the final reading of 3Q GDP, November personal income and spending levels, as well as the latest weekly jobless claims print. However, investors are expected to look past these data releases, barring any outsized deviations from market expectations, as they cling on to hope more fiscal stimulus will soon arrive.

For the week ahead, US dollar-ringgit is expected to stay the course towards the psychologically-important 4.00 level, provided that the risk-on narrative that currently permeates global financial market isn’t derailed. Should there be a dollar rebound the US dollar-ringgit may test the 4.05 mark as a resistance level.

Disclaimer: This written/visual material is comprised of personal opinions and ideas. The content should not be construed as containing any type of investment advice and/or a solicitation for any transactions. It does not imply an obligation to purchase investment services, nor does it guarantee or predict future performance. FXTM, its affiliates, agents, directors, officers or employees do not guarantee the accuracy, validity, timeliness or completeness of any information or data made available and assume no liability for any loss arising from any investment based on the same. ForexTime Limited is regulated by the CySEC (licence no. 185/12) and licensed by the SA FSCA with FSP number 46614. Forextime UK Limited is authorised and regulated by the FCA (licence no. 777911). Exinity Limited is regulated by the Financial Services Commission of Mauritius with license number C113012295.

Risk Warning: CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.