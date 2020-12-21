247 new cases, one death in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded 247 new positive Covid-19 cases, one death, and 316 recoveries today, said Sabah official Covid-19 spokesperson, Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun.

“According to the report of Sabah State Health Department, the number of new Covid-19 positive cases in the state today is 247, making the cumulative total to 34,725 cases. One death case has been recorded in Kota Kinabalu.

“Today a total of 316 Covid-19 patients have been discharged or recovered from the hospital, making the cumulative recovery total to 32,203. A total of 1,848 patients are receiving treatment, namely 593 people in the hospital and 1,255 in Covid Quarantine and Treatment Centres (PKRC).

“The number of Covid-19 patients in ICU (Intensive Care Unit) is 59 and 14 people require ventilators,” said Masidi, the Local Government and Housing Minister and Finance Minister II, here today.

Masidi said Tawau recorded 59 Covid-19 positive cases, the highest number in Sabah yesterday, followed by Kota Kinabalu (52), Lahad Datu (31), Penampang (30), Sandakan (28), Putatan (10), Tuaran (8), Ranau (5), Kota Belud (4), Beaufort (3), Tenom (3), Beluran (3), Papar (2), Kinabatangan (2), Semporna (2), Kota Marudu (2), Kalabkan (1), Pitas (1) and Kudat (1).

He said no cases were found in Keningau, Telupid, Tongod, Kunak, Kuala Penyu, Sipitang, Tambunan and Nabawan, and no new red zones and clusters reported today.

“Of the 247 Covid-19 positive cases recorded, a total of 154 cases (62.3%) were from close contact screening, 21 cases (8.5%) from new cluster screening, 46 cases (18.6%) from symptomatic screening, four cases (1.6%) from community screening, 15 cases (7.7%) were from other categories.

“The total bed capacity at Covid-19 Hospital is 966 units. Meanwhile, the PKRC have 5,416 units, making it a total bed capacity of 6,382 units. The percentage of bed usage today is 28.96 percent,” he added.

Masidi also announced that state government had come up with standard operating procedures (SOPs) for cultural and tourism activities, face-to-face meetings, MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions), seminars, workshop, conference and the organization of gatherings.

Meanwhile, he said up to December 21, 301,763 food baskets had been distributed to the target group in Sabah.