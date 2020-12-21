4 Indonesians apprehended in GOF ops, ordered to head back

KUCHING: The General Operations Force (GOF) ordered four Indonesian men to head back to Kalimantan during a patrol at an oil palm plantation in Raso, Lundu on Friday evening.

In a statement issued yesterday, the GOF said the four foreigners, who were travelling on two motorcycles, were ordered to return to their own country after their statements had been recorded.

“From our inspection, only two of them had valid travel documents – we believe that the other two had entered here illegally,” said GOF, adding that the order for the Indonesians to head back was made under the purview of Section 6(1) of the Immigration Act 1959 and also the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988.