Bipartisan politics in Perak an example for all states to follow — Chiew

BINTULU: Political parties in the country should follow the example set in Perak and work together in the interest of the people, said Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak deputy chairman Chiew Chiu Sing.

The Tanjong Batu assemblyman said Perak’s example of bipartisan politics was the first since Malaysia achieved independence and would allow the country to become more politically mature and developed.

“Rather than the narrow personal agenda, the consensus between the ruling party and the opposition in Perak would bring more comprehensive reforms to benefit the people,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Chiew was commenting on the first confidence-and-supply agreement (CSA) between Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH), which included reforms such as reserving the post of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman for opposition members, equal annual constituency funding for all assemblymen, and recognition of the post of opposition leaders.

He said these reforms symbolised the progression of democracy and would help ensure the effectiveness of the implementation of policies.

However, Chiew noted that some political parties continued to work against such political progress ‘for the sake of their narrow party interests’.

“Democracy is not only about ‘winner is the king and loser the outlaw’, as if the government was the only entity to serve the people.

“In fact, I believe that as the ruling party, the government should allocate grants and funds to opposition members to perform their duties, rather than punishing them with no allocations.

“Since government funds come from taxpayers on both sides of the political divide, it is only right that voters in constituencies won by the opposition get to enjoy allocations from government too,” he added.

“That is why during the PH-led government, same allocations were provided to the constituencies of the opposition from the Barisan Nasional (BN), showing respect and responsibility to the voters in their constituencies.”

The CSA between PN and PH entered on Dec 16 had newly-appointed Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad receiving unanimous support

of all 59 state assemblymen to continue as the state’s chief executive.

Saarani had, a week earlier, replaced Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu who resigned after losing a confidence vote at the Perak State Assembly.