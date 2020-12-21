Canon expands EOS M50 lineup with versatile Mark II

SHAH ALAM: Canon has announced the launch of EOS M50 Mark II mirrorless camera, designed for photography enthusiasts who are also keen to do videos and live stream.

The EOS M50 Mark II is designed to help create captivating photos and videos with ease. Capture sharper images and video with its 24.1MP APS-C CMOS sensor, while its Dual Pixel CMOS AF provides quicker and more accurate autofocus functions, all while maintaining its seamlessness of operability.

“The Canon EOS M50 Mark II will enable users to create beautiful photos and 4K quality videos easily in various scenarios while being user-friendly. With this addition to the extensive range of Canon cameras, we hope to deliver unprecedented experiences to our consumers while allowing them to capture picture-perfect memories effortlessly,” said Canon Marketing Malaysia Imaging Communication Products Division head Albert Mah.

The EOS M50 Mark II features an enhanced Eye Detection AF, which is able to detect and focus on a subject’s eye even when the person is far away.

This will ensure the eye will always stay in focus, making it possible to use Eye Detection AF for full body shots in addition to the common upper body portrait shot. Users can capture subjects quickly and accurately when they are approaching from a distance, making it great for candid shots as well.

Eye detection AF is also available with Servo AF when shooting still images and Movie Servo AF when shooting video, so you will always be able to capture your subject’s natural expressions even when they are in motion.

Technical Specifications

Canon EOS M50 MARK II

Types: DIGIC 8, Canon EF-M mount, approximately 24.1 megapixels, APS-C CMOS sensor, approximately 22.3 x 14.9mm

LCD monitor: Vari-angle, TFT colour, LCD touch screen, approximately 3.0 inch (3:2) with approximately 1.04 million dots

Focus method: Dual Pixel CMOS AF, Dual Pixel CMOS AF (contrast detection method for 4K movies), One-Shot AF, Servo AF, Manual focus, One-Shot AF, Movie Servo AF, Manual focus, Face+Tracking, Zone AF, 1-point AF, Spot AF

Exposure control: Evaluative, partial, spot, center-weighted average

Built-in-flash: Manual pop-up flash, guide number approximately 5 (ISO 100, m), supports angle of view equivalent to focal length of approximately 15mm (35mm-equivalent: approximately 24mm), recharging time approximately three seconds

Continuous shooting (approximately): Maximum 10 shots per second (One-shot AF), maximum approximately 7.4 shots per second (Servo AF)

Network: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Low Energy technology

Storage media: SD, SDHC and SDXC memory cards

The EOS M50 Mark II has a continuous shooting speed of up to 7.4fps with servo AF so users can capture multiple shots of moving subjects such as children or pets. Its built-in high-resolution electronic view finder (EVF) makes for easy viewing even when shooting in the bright outdoors.

The AF frame display in EVF or LCD screen of the EOS M50 Mark II, which shows which part of the picture the camera is focusing on, has also been improved. It is now faster and tracks the subject more smoothly, so users will always know which part of the picture will be in focus without experiencing any on-screen lag.

Display speed on the AF frame display in the view finder or LCD screen has also been improved on the EOS M50 Mark II, allowing for better visualisation of the tracking.

An EOS first, the EOS M50 Mark II makes full use of its touch-sensitive display with the new Tap AF feature that allows users to instantly switch focus from one person to another by just tapping on the screen, which is especially useful in group shots. This is in addition to the Touch & Drag AF, where users can move the AF frame by dragging their finger on the screen while shooting through the EVF.

