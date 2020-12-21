CM: State govt encourages Bumiputera participation in all economic sectors

KUCHING (Dec 21): The State Financial Secretary Office has been instructed to come up with a formula where certain jobs are allocated to the Bumiputeras, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said this is to enable them to compete among themselves as well as to ensure that they are able to deliver their services on time.

“It is the intention of the state government to nurture and improve Bumiputera participation in all sectors of our economy.

“This also includes participation in Sarawak Energy,” he said at the inaugural Sarawak Energy Vendor Appraisal Awards 2020 (Sevaa) held at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here today.

He also expressed his appreciation to Sarawak Energy for establishing the Bumiputera Participation Board Committee (BPBC) to nurture Bumiputera participation in the state-owned utility company.

Abang Johari said the state is currently carrying out numerous infrastructure projects such as the construction of roads and bridges, supply of materials and so on.

“These are the spillover effects of our project development and in terms of infrastructure, about RM12 billion is being spent now using our own funds in order to provide basic amenities to our people particularly those in rural areas.

“Once we have completed these infrastructure projects, it can open up our rural economy and that will become a platform for our people to participate in our development agenda including modern agriculture and also mobility of services that we have to provide to our local people.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari expressed his hope to see that the state’s contractors, vendors and business organizations will try to adopt modern technology with the way they run their respective businesses.

“We have to upgrade ourselves in terms of technological know-how and the way we run our business because in the next five to ten years, we cannot avoid adopting modern technology including artificial intelligence and data analytics.

“We hope vendors and business organizations will try to adopt this new approach as technology will be more efficient through robotics operation. Your data has to be stored and you have to analyse your data and make use of them to provide supply and services to your main organisation.

“If Sarawakians can adopt this, I’m sure our economy will be in a good state,” he said.

Also present were Sarawak Energy chairman Datuk Amar Abdul Hamed Sepawi, Muara Tuang assemblyman Dato Idris Buang, Sarawak Energy Group chief executive officer Datu Sharbini Suhaili, and Syarikat Sesco Berhad chief executive officer Lau Kim Swee.