Courtesy on the road saves lives, prevent accidents – Manyin

SERIAN (Dec 21): Being courteous to other motorists when driving on the road can save lives and prevent road accidents, said Minister of Education, Science and Technological Research Datuk Amar Michael Manyin Jawong.

The Tebedu assemblyman asserted that one of the main causes of road accidents was due to human error, adding that motorists tend to be inconsiderate to others when driving on the road.

“When I was driving (on the roads) in developed countries such as England, the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand – the drivers there are more courteous than the ones here in Malaysia. They even give way (to other drivers).

“But in Malaysia, not only the drivers here would not give way – they even rush to drive as fast as they can on the lanes. We actually fight for our way.

“If we are courteous and follow the rules as stipulated by the Road Transport Department (JPJ), automatically the accident rate will go down,” he said when officiating the state-level Road Safety Campaign 2020 here today.

On drivers driving along dual carriageways, Manyin lamented that there are motorists who are driving slowly on the right lane, even though there were signposts stating that motorists should drive along the left lane when not overtaking other vehicles.

In view of this, he urged the police to apprehend motorists driving slowly on the right lane.

“In England, if you do that, you will be caught and fined by the police,” he said.

Meanwhile, the state-level Road Safety Campaign 2020 held here was organised by the Serian Division Road Safety Council in collaboration with Sarawak Road Safety Council and government agencies such as the police, Public Works Department (JKR) and JPJ.

The campaign was held to increase awareness among motorists on road safety especially during the Christmas celebration.

At the event, Manyin alongside JKR personnel handed out goodies to motorists here.

Among those present at the event were Bukit Semuja assemblyman John Ilus and Serian division resident Tuah Suni.