Covid-19: 1,340 new cases, Selangor still highest among all states

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia recorded 1,340 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, with Selangor registering the highest among all states – at 441 cases, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

This brought the cumulative figure for Covid-19 positive cases to 93,309, with 15,563 being active cases.

Dr Noor Hisham said only three of the new cases were imported, while 1,337 were local transmissions.

“The Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur recorded 284 cases, Sabah (196 cases), Negeri Sembilan (169), Johor (156), Penang (30), the Federal Territory of Labuan (27) and Pahang (12).

“Perak detected 10 cases, Kedah (six) and Sarawak (three), while the Federal Territory of Putrajaya and Terengganu have two each, and Melaka and Kelantan have one each,” he said in a statement here.

Dr Noor Hisham said 134 or 10 per cent of the new cases involved prisons and immigration detention depots – they are the Jalan Harapan Prison Cluster in Selangor with 58 cases, Tembok Gajah Cluster, Johor (56 cases), Tembok Cluster, Kedah (10), Seberang Perai Prison Cluster, Penang (eight) and Kepayan Prison Cluster, Sabah (two).

He also said four fatalities, involving three Malaysians and one foreigner, were reported yesterday – raising the death toll to 437.

He said the 434th death (Case No 63,582) was a 63-year-old man at Hospital Sungai Buloh, Selangor who had a history of diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke and obesity, while the 435th death (Case No 70,071) was a 67-year-old man at Penang Hospital who had high blood pressure.

“In Sabah, the 436th death (Case No 72,925) was a 78-year-old man at Hospital Tawau who had high blood pressure and heart disease, while the foreigner (Case No 91,013) who died was a 77-year-old man at the Duchess of Kent Hospital, Sandakan,” he added.

He said 1,067 cases had recovered yesterday, bringing the cumulative figure for recoveries to 77,309 – or 82.9 per cent of total number of positive cases.

A total of 116 cases are still being treated in the intensive care unit, with 57 requiring ventilator support. — Bernama