Covid-19: 97.98 per cent compliance with CMCO SOP in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Residents in Sabah have shown a high level of compliance at 97.98 per cent with the standard operating procedure (SOP) under the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO), said state Housing and Local Government Minister, Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun.

He urged the people to continue complying with the SOP and directives issued by the authorities when visiting public places like hypermarkets and wet markets so as to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“The authorities, particularly the police, will continue with monitoring and take stern action against those who flout the SOP being enforced,” he said in a statement, here, yesterday.

Meanwhile, Masidi said based on a report from the State Health Department, there were a total of 196 Covid-19 new positive cases today, bringing the cumulative number in Sabah to 34,478.

“Two deaths were reported, each in Tawau and Sandakan, while 266 Covid-19 patients have recovered, bringing the cumulative number to 31,887.

“Another 1,925 patients are receiving treatment, comprising 609 at hospitals and 1,316 at the Covid-19 quarantine and treatment centres (PKRC), with 60 patients in the intensive care unit and 14 requiring respiratory support,” he added. – Bernama