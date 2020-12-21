Covid-19: More than 2.1 mln Sabahans receive govt aid

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 21): Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said 2,144,408 people who were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic in Sabah so far have received assistance from the state and federal governments.

He said the government aid covered the Livelihood Assistance (BSH2020), National Prihatin Aid (BPN), Prihatin Special Grant for Small and Medium Industries, Wage Subsidy Programme for employers in Sabah and Covid-19 special allowance for frontliners.

“The state government aid for groups affected by Covid-19 were Food Basket for residents under Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO), families under quarantine or residents in e-kasih.

“Apart from that, the state government also channelled one-off financial aid of RM300 to eligible groups as well as many other assistances provided by the state government such as rent exemption for hawker stalls for three months,” he told the State Legislative Assembly today.

He was replying to a question by Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak (BN-Usukan) who enquired the number recipients who were affected by Covid-19 pandemic in Sabah.

According to Masidi, RM140.32 million was spent to help lighten the burden of the people in Sabah who were affected by the spread of Covid-19 up to Dec 19 since the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) government took over the administration of the state government.

“The allocation was part of the Covid-19 Prihatin aid totalling RM160 million approved by the GRS government since October. Apart from that, we have also spent RM14.04 million of the RM50 million allocated by the federal government through the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma),” he said. – Bernama