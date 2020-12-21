Covid-19: No new cases recorded in Sarawak, Serian District back to green zone

KUCHING (Dec 21): Sarawak recorded no new positive Covid-19 cases today, maintaining the total number of positive cases in the state at 1,090, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In a press statement today, the SDMC also stated that Serian District has reverted back to be a green zone after no locally transmitted cases were reported in the last 14 days.

Sibu and Kuching districts remain as yellow zones as there were three locally transmitted cases reported in the last 14 days, with two cases in Sibu and one in Kuching. The other 36 districts remained green.

SDMC also reported that there were three cases of recovery and discharge recorded today. Two were allowed to be discharged from Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) and one from Bintulu Hospital.

“As of today, 1,056 or 96.88 per cent of total cases have recovered and discharged. A total of 15 cases are still being treated at hospitals’ isolation wards. Out of that, 11 are in SGH, three in Sibu Hospital, and one in Miri Hospital,” it said.

There were 21 new Person-Under-Investigation (PUI) reported today, bringing the cumulative total of PUIs to 11,071 to-date.

As for Person-Under-Surveillance (PUS), there were 392 individuals who have checked into the designated quarantine centres for their compulsory quarantine today. This brings the total number of PUS to 4,390 individuals at 42 hotels and non-hotel quarantine centres statewide.

SDMC said a total of 42,159 individuals have completed their quarantine to-date.

With no deaths reported, state’s death toll remains at 19 or 1.74 per cent of total cases.