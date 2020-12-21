Education Ministry closely monitoring schools with dilapidated buildings

JITRA: The Education Ministry has been closely monitoring schools with dilapidated buildings to ensure that no issues would be ‘overlooked’ by it.

Senior Minister (Education), Dr Radzi Jidin said following that, the ministry officials often went down to the field and saw for themselves what urgently needed to be provided in the schools for the comfort of the school community, especially the students.

“Although being on the list (dilapidated school buildings), sometimes there is an urgent need to prioritise and this is something that needs to be constantly scrutinised from time to time.

“School buildings (structure) are not static – sometimes, for example, flooding can damage buildings,” he told reporters after presenting school supplies to selected students at Bukit Kayu Hitam State Constituency Service Centre in Napoh, near here yesterday.

According to him, among the states that have the highest number of poor school buildings are Sabah and Sarawak.

Adding on, Radzi said the ministry would always look at what kind of approaches or methods that could be implemented, to ensure that all students would receive better quality of education.

“We have an education system that still has room to be strengthened and there are opportunities that need to be taken, to ensure that children can learn and be educated in a great and world-class education system,” he said. — Bernama