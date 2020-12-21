Female pillion rider killed in accident at Jalan Sibu/Tanjung Manis in Sibu

SIBU (Dec 21): A female pillion rider was killed after the motorcycle that she was travelling on together with her husband and daughter was involved in an accident at Jalan Sibu/Tanjung Manis here yesterday.

Sibu police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit said that the deceased has been identified as Haisah Basuni, 48, from Kampung Pangtray in Daro.

“The woman and her nine-year-old daughter was pillion riding a motorcycle ridden by her husband and they were heading to Sibu from Tanjung Manis when the accident happened at 11.55am.

“The accident happened after the rider lost control of the motorcycle, causing the woman to fall onto the road,” he said in a statement today.

Stanley said the woman was confirmed dead at the scene by the paramedics, while her husband and daughter were sent to Sibu Hospital for treatment.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of Road Transport Act 1987.