Govt agencies urged to buck up on development projects

KOTA MARUDU: Development programmes have been stagnant for the last two years in the state, and failed projects are falling back on the current government’s ‘laps’.

Expressing disappointment, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili said for two solid years, the previous government had failed to deliver development to the people.

“For two solid years, nothing was done and the problems fall back on our laps. We inherited the problems left behind by the Pakatan Harapan government,” said Ongkili after a briefing on the Gana Agropolitant Project here, on Monday.

He said FELCRA, as the implementing agency, faced several issues including financial constraints and problematic contractor.

“End up, the proposed 150 Hardcore Poor Housing Projects (PPRT) were incomplete, and villagers were forced to move into their ‘half-cooked’ homes as they have no place to go.

“Some house owners had already done renovations on their houses. Not only it is illegal, especially since the Occupancy Certificate has not been released, it can also be dangerous as people may get hurt in the process.

“This shows that the contractor appointed by a government agency may not be good,” he said.

Some RM16.9 million was allocated for the first phase of 150 PPRT on a 17.26 ha land in Kampung Gana.

A second phase of the PPRT project has been submitted and is pending approval under the second rolling plan of the 12th Malaysia Plan.

Meanwhile, the rubber plantation under the Sabah Rubber Industry Board (LIGS) is moving into its second phase on a 1,000 ha land costing some RM44.5 million.

The first phase, built on a 491 ha land was completed in 2018, costing some RM16.2 million, involving 150 people.

“We are working hard with the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development and the Economic Planning Unit (EPU) to recover lost time and deliver the basic needs of Gana uphill communities so they can claim their rightful share of the Shared Property Vision.