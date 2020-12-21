High Court finds Ku Nan guilty on RM2 mln graft charge

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 21): Former Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor has been found guilty on a charge of receiving RM2 million graft from a businessman, four years ago.

High Court judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan ruled that the prosecution had proved its case beyond a reasonable doubt against Tengku Adnan, who turned 70 yesterday.

Tengku Adnan, or better known as Ku Nan, was charged in his capacity as a public servant, namely Minister of Federal Territories, with having received for himself a total of RM2 million from a businessman, Tan Sri Chai Kin Kong, who is Aset Kayamas Sdn Bhd (AKSB) director, via a Hong Leong Islamic Bank cheque belonging to the company which was deposited into a CIMB account owned by Tadmansori Holdings Sdn Bhd (THSB), which Tengku Adnan has an interest in and is known to AKSB as being related to his official duties.

The Putrajaya MP was accused of committing the offence at CIMB Bank Berhad of Pusat Bandar Damansara branch here on June 14 2016 under Section 165 of the Penal Code which carries an imprisonment of up to two years or a fine or both, if convicted.

In his decision, Justice Mohamed Zaini ruled that there was no evidence to show the accused withdrew RM2 million from Tadmansori’s account to pay the expenses of Sg Besar and Kuala Kangsar by-elections.

“It is undoubtedly apparent that the RM2 million remain in Tadmansori’s account for the accused’s benefit and not to pay for the two by-elections. He had used Tadmansori as a facade for his crime,” he said.

He also said the accused had failed to raise a reasonable doubt in the prosecution’s case.

“I find the accused guilty and convict him on the charge,” said Justice Mohamed Zaini who read out his judgment at 9.38am.

The court stood down for 45 minutes to enable the prosecution and the defence to prepare submissions on mitigation before the judge imposed the sentence on the accused.

The prosecution was led by deputy public prosecutor Julia Ibrahim while lawyer Datuk Tan Hock Chuan led the defence team. – Bernama