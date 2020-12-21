Idris Buang: Too late for PKR S’wak to reorganise for state polls after Sng quits post

KUCHING (Dec 21): A Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) leader believes that Larry Sng’s decision to vacate the Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak chief’s post today could derail the opposition party’s preparation for the state election due next year.

Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) information chief Dato Idris Buang said it was now too late for PKR Sarawak to manage and reorganise itself for the polls, adding that Sng’s decision did not come as a surprise to him.

“This is not surprising as PKR is now in turmoil at both its national and state levels, especially Sarawak,” he said when asked by reporters to comment on Sng’s move.

Asked if this latest development affecting PKR would give an advantage to GPS, Idris said he was unsure.

“I don’t know but whatever happens to the opposition, if they are in disarray like that, we hope they are still like that,” said the Muara Tuang assemblyman.

He also said the opposition party was disorganised and only knew how to play rhetorical politics.

“They only know how to criticise but they don’t know how to build the state or country. It’s easy to criticise than to build something up, isn’t it? That’s what PKR is all about, that’s what Pakatan Harapan is all about,” he said.

Sng announced his resignation today to pave way for a Dayak leader to lead PKR in the 12th State Election.

Announcing his decision on his Facebook page, he said he would discuss the selection of his replacement and the leadership transition with his party president in the next few days.

The current term of the State Legislative Assembly expires in June next year and there have been speculations that the polls could be held in the first quarter.