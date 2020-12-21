‘Justifiable’ for health clinic to be built in Long Luteng

MIRI: A health clinic should be built in Long Luteng in Sungai Patah, Ulu Baram to provide healthcare services not just to the local community but also to 18 other Penan longhouses nearby, said Local Government and Housing Assistant Minister Dr Annuar Rapaee.

He said these Penan settlements are located in a rather remote area with the nearest health clinic about a two-hour drive away at a Kayan longhouse in Long Bedian, Sungai Apoh.

According to Dr Annuar, one of the criteria used by the Health Ministry when deciding to build a hospital or a clinic in an area is the size of the population in that particular area.

“I will have to ask Health Ministry and JKNS (Sarawak Health Department) whether there is any future plan because I think it is justifiable to have one clinic here (Long Luteng).

“They have 19 villages and also the population is about 5,000. Not only that, they (currently) have to travel two hours to the nearest clinic in Long Bedian which has caused much burden in terms of the cost of hiring private transportation which can reach a few hundred ringgit.

“So I think it is justifiable (for a clinic to be built),” he said when met after closing the Agriculture Community Outreach Programme (AgriCOP) in Long Luteng last Saturday.

Noting that Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau had previously brought up the matter in the State Legislative Assembly, Dr Annuar said should a clinic be built in Long Luteng, there should at least be medical assistants if not a doctor stationed there so that those with high blood pressure, diabetes and other illnesses need not go to Long Bedian to get their medicine supply.

He added that he would provide feedback to Dennis and the local community in the weeks to come on their current situation.

“I will convey to the relevant parties as hard as I can to ensure that what the elected representative had requested for the community here, especially the Penans, can be met.”

On AgriCOP, Dr Annuar hoped that the programme, organised by the state Agriculture Department, would prove beneficial in helping the local community uplift their standard of living.

He said the programme is part of the efforts by the state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg to develop all aspects of Sarawak.