Petronas introduces new Petronas Primax 97 with Pro-Race

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 21): Petronas Dagangan Bhd has introduced its best fuel, the new PETRONAS Primax 97 with Pro-Race, engineered to meet the demands of present-day high technology engines, thus giving a more powerful, responsive and efficient performance.

In a statement, Petronas Dagangan said the new PETRONAS Primax 97 with Pro-Race is formulated with the world’s first Advanced Dual Friction Modifier, which is 25 per cent more efficient in reducing friction than the previous fuel.

It would also enhance the fuel and oil interaction to increase fuel efficiency for further mileage, resulting in lower carbon emission.

Managing director and chief executive officer Azrul Osman Rani said the new fuel is designed to cater to advanced engine technologies and meet the high-performance driving needs of customers.

“Having translated our fluid technology from track to road, we are very excited to finally let our customers experience an effortless drive, achievable through the three-in-one benefit, comprising power, responsiveness and efficiency,” he added. — Bernama