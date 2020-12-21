PKR S’wak leaders reject Sng’s move to make way for Dayak chief before state polls

MIRI (Dec 21): PKR Sarawak leaders have rejected Larry Sng’s decision to step down as their chairman just to allow a Dayak to take over ahead of the state election due next year.

PKR vice-chairman Roland Engan said PKR is a multiracial party and they disagreed with his decision even though the Dayak forms the majority in Sarawak

“We, PKR Sarawak leaders will meet him soonest possible. As of today, all leaders still support him as chairman,“ he told The Borneo Post.

Roland had said earlier that Sng’s decision to resign was not discussed by the party leaders prior to the announcement.

Sng, who is Julau MP, had announced his decision to step down on his Facebook page earlier this morning.

He said he would discuss the matter with PKR president Dato Seri Anwar Ibrahim soon on who should take over from him and the leadership transition.

Sng said the decision was made in the best interest of PKR Sarawak to be led by a Dayak going into the next state election as Dayaks representing 43 per cent of the population with Malay and Chinese representation at 24 per cent only.

He said it was ironic that the poorest and most undeveloped areas in the state are within rural Dayak constituencies.

He believed his move would lend the party more credibility in its fight against economic inequalities in the private sector, inequalities in selection and promotion in the public service and its resolve in addressing native customary land issues.

Sng was appointed to the post last March after the departure of Selangau MP and Ba Kelalan assemblyman Baru Bian.