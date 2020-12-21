PSB: Only informal discussions with DAP to avoid clashes in same seats

KUCHING (Dec 21): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) has clarified that there have only been informal discussions between the party and Democratic Action Party (DAP) in an effort to avoid both parties from contesting in the same seats against Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in the next state election.

PSB said the informal discussions, to date, relate only to the urban Chinese majority seats with the sole aim of avoiding three-corner fights which will only benefit GPS.

“PSB reiterates that it is always willing to work with any like-minded parties in preparing for the state elections because it believes that Sarawak badly needs a change after 57 years of being governed by the same parties.

“Despite being the richest state in Malaysia with the most natural resources, Sarawak ranks as one of the poorest in terms of infrastructure, health care, schools, electricity supply and clean water for our people,” it said in a press statement today,

PSB was responding to a statement by Sarawak DAP chief Chong Chieng Jen reported by Malaysiakini where he said that formal and informal meetings and discussion had been held between DAP and PSB with regard to seat allocation in the coming state election.

PSB said the party’s vision is to bring about a change in the government to a new government whose paramount focus will be on the welfare of its people and in order to bring about this change and any other political party that wishes to cooperate with PSB must share the same vision for our people, whether it is Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) or DAP.

“PSB is a fully local-based Sarawak party that is not tied to any political parties in Peninsular Malaysia, unlike GPS. PSB will always maintain its identity as an independent local Sarawak party that will fight for Sarawak rights without compromise unlike GPS which has fallen silent on Malaysia Agreement 1964 (MA63) rights after it joined the Perikatan Nasional (PN) federal government,” it added.